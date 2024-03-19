The Used announces US summer tour

The Used has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing runs from June 20 in Gary, Indiana, to July 13 in Norfolk, Virginia. The bill also includes Story of the Year and Amira Elfeky.

"Stoked to be touring with some of our oldest friends in the industry," says frontman Bert McCracken. "We've always been huge fans of [early Story of the Year name] Big Blue Monkey! Can't wait to see Amira Elfeky as well!"

Presales begin Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheUsed.net.

The Used released their latest album, Toxic Positivity, in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.