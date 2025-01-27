Unleash the fun: These 10 US cities have the most dog parks per resident

Ollie analyzed data from Trust for Public Land to compile a list of U.S. cities where dog owners have the best access to dog parks.

Dog owners know leashing up to walk their canine companion is an essential part of being a dog parent, but those routine treks can become boring for owners and pups alike.

A local dog park where canines can run leash-free can give owners and their pooch a much-needed change of scenery, healthy outdoor fun and exercise for the pup, and many other benefits. Socializing with other canines can help dogs exhibit fewer behavioral problems and often lead to more positive interactions with humans, according to a study published in 2015 in the journal Veterinary Medicine. It can also improve the pet-owner relationship.

While dog parks have always been a solid pet option, according to the Journal of Forestry Research, park visitation—including dog parks—increased after the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the steady rise in dog ownership. According to an October 2024 American Veterinary Medical Association survey, dog-owning households in the U.S. increased from 31.3 million in 1996 to 59.8 million in 2024.

More dogs and dog owners mean a greater need for more dog parks. Organizations like the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals support the opening of more dog parks around the nation—and the number has been growing in neighborhoods and on the road. In June 2024, Love's chain of truck stops opened its 400th dog park. Best of all, Love's dog parks are open all day, every day, so even traveling pets can stretch their legs for a bit.

Some locations have more access to dog parks and canine play areas than others. To highlight which U.S. cities have the most access to dog parks, Ollie, a pet food subscription company, analyzed data from public parks nonprofit Trust for Public Land to compile this list of U.S. cities where dog owners have the best access to dog parks. The ranking is based on the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents in each of the 100 most populous cities in the country. In the event of a tie, the city with more dog parks is ranked higher.

10. Las Vegas

- 4 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 25 total dog parks

- 631,154 total residents

Las Vegas built its first dog park in 1993 and has continued to establish more dog spaces. Sin City even has an over 7-acre park dedicated to dogs, Barkin' Basin Dog Park, which boasts three separate off-leash areas for the pups and shaded places to sit for their humans. There's also a small dog park on the famous Las Vegas strip, located at the Vdara Hotel & Spa.

9. Arlington, Virginia

- 4.1 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 10 total dog parks

- 245,695 total residents

Located right across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, some of Arlington's dog parks are close to landmarks. The Virginia Highlands Interim Dog Run is near the Pentagon, and across from Arlington National Cemetery is Towers Park, which has a small dog area. The Shirlington Dog Park gives pups access to a stream, but the city has suggested owners take precautions with their canine playing in public waters.

8. Madison, Wisconsin

- 4.1 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 11 total dog parks

- 270,742 total residents

Nine dog parks in Madison allow dogs to run off-leash. One in particular, Brittingham Park, was renovated in 2019 and features a drinking fountain for dogs and synthetic turf. Before owners visit one of Madison's dog parks, they should ensure their pooch is properly licensed and purchase a daily or annual permit to bring their pup to the park.

7. Tampa, Florida

- 4.1 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 16 total dog parks

- 391,710 total residents

Tampa offers several scenic dog parks in the Sunshine State, including several dog beaches, like Davis Island Dog Beach and Picnic Island Beach Dog Park. One in particular, Deputy Kotfila Memorial Dog Park, has a touching story: It's named after Hillsborough County Deputy Sheriff John Robert Kotfila Jr., who died in the line of duty and was devoted to his own German shepherd until his death, according to the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

6. Oakland, California

- 4.1 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 18 total dog parks

- 441,066 total residents

Oakland has a collection of different dog parks, including five fenced-in doggie play areas in public spaces like Jefferson Square Park and Grove Shafter Park. Hardy Park's Dog Play Area has a dedicated volunteer team, called the Hardy Dog Park Group, who keep the area fit for their canine best friends. They have installed leash racks and poop bag dispensers and fixed seasonal flooding issues.

5. San Francisco

- 5.1 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 45 total dog parks

- 883,180 total residents

The City by the Bay has many scenic dog parks in its iconic hilly neighborhoods. The dog play areas at Alta Plaza Park are located on the top of a hill, which boasts a 360-degree view of the Golden Gate Bridge. Other hilltop canine areas with great views of the bridge and other Bay Area landmarks include Francisco Park Dog Play Area and Lafayette Park Dog Play Area.

4. Norfolk, Virginia

- 5.5 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 13 total dog parks

- 237,390 total residents

The best-known dog park in the city is the Bea Arthur Dog Park, right next to PETA's headquarters. It's named for Bea Arthur, the "Golden Girls" star who also served as the organization's honorary director. PETA's doggy play area has a water station, a toy box, and plenty of shade for dogs and humans alike. If owners want to see the dog park before they go, the organization has a live webcam of the play area on its website.

3. Henderson, Nevada

- 5.6 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 19 total dog parks

- 340,256 total residents

In Henderson, dog owners can access several canine play areas—and one even features an actual mascot. The Bark Park at Heritage Park boasts a mascot named Barkules, a large puppy statue in the park. While Barkules watches over them, pooches can hydrate at drinking stations, roam several dog runs, and play in the pups-only splash pad.

2. Portland, Oregon

- 5.8 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 38 total dog parks

- 656,129 total residents

Portland's Parks and Recreation refers to dog parks as dog off-leash areas, some of which are fenced in and some are not. Fenced sites are located in Willamette Park and The Fields Park, both situated along the Willamette River. Among the nonfenced dog areas is Laurelhurst Park, which is cared for by a volunteer group called the Friends of Laurelhurst Dog Off-Leash Area.

1. Boise, Idaho

- 7.6 dog parks per 100,000 residents

- 18 total dog parks

- 236,389 total residents

A main doggie destination in Boise is Together Treasure Valley Dog Island at Ann Morrison Park. The 5.4-acre dog area has a fenced-in zone for shy pups, a pond for splashing around, and plenty of benches for owners. Please note that the canine play area follows Morrison Park's seasonal dog off-leash schedule.

