Underoath schedules 20th anniversary 'They're Only Chasing Safety' tour

Underoath has announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, They're Only Chasing Safety.

The U.S. leg begins September 18 in Norfolk, Virginia, and wraps up December 13 in Tampa, Florida.

"Twenty. Years. This is going to be like nothing we've ever done," Underoath says. "They're Only Chasing Safety in full every night plus *another* set of songs voted on by each city. Every song from every album over the past 20 years will be on the table. Let's get nuts."

Presales start Wednesday, April 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Underoath777.com.

Underoath's most recent album is 2022's Voyeurist.

