Underoath drops new single, "Lifeline (Drowning)"

MNRK Records LP

By Josh Johnson

Underoath has dropped a new single called "Lifeline (Drowning)."

"This song is a cry for help," Underoath says. "We've all been there -- that very feeling that you cannot tread water like this any longer or you may end up drowning."

You can listen to "Lifeline (Drowning)" now via digital outlets.

"Lifeline (Drowning)" is the second new Underoath track of 2023 following March's "Let Go." The group's been working on a follow-up to their 2022 album, Voyeurist.

Underoath will be touring the U.S. throughout the summer, including dates with Falling in Reverse.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

