Underoath announces new album, 'The Place After This One'

Underoath has announced a new album called The Place After This One.

The milestone 10th studio effort from the metalcore outfit arrives March 28. It's the follow-up to 2022's Voyeurist.

The Place After This One includes the previously released tracks "Teeth," "Survivor's Guilt" and "Generation No Surrender." A fourth cut, titled "All the Love Is Gone," is out now on digital outlets and is accompanied by a video on YouTube.

Underoath will be supporting The Place After This One on the road while opening Papa Roach and Rise Against's Rise of the Roach tour, launching in March. They're also playing a run of U.S. headlining dates in the spring.

Here's the track list for The Place After This One:

"Generation No Surrender"

"Devil"

"Loss"

"Survivor's Guilt"

"All the Love Is Gone"

"And Then There Was Nothing"

"Teeth"

"Shame"

"Spinning in Place"

"Vultures"

"Cannibal"

"Outsider"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

