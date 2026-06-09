Underoath announces 20th anniversary 'Define the Great Line' ﻿tour

Underoath has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2006 album, Define the Great Line.

The trek kicks off Nov. 5 in St. Louis and will wrap up Dec. 18 with a hometown show in Tampa, Florida. The bill will also include August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn and Emery.

"What this album has meant to us, and so many others, over the past 20 years is hard to quantify," says keyboardist Chris Dudley in a statement. "It gave us permission to be ourselves. It sent us around the world. It gave people the freedom to say (and scream) the things out loud they had buried deep. It will outlive us."

"We still play these songs on stage 20 years later and get those chills," Dudley continues. "The opportunity to devote an entire tour to presenting this album in the best way it ever has been, alongside friends we've had since before it was released, is going to be bucket list material for us."

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Underoath777.com.

You can also catch Underoath on their ongoing Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.