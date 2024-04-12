Tyler & Jenna Joseph welcome third baby

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph and his wife, Jenna, have welcomed their third baby.

Joseph writes in a social media post, "Jenna had our son. His name is Tommy."

"But like just wait for her to post about it and act all 'no way congrats,'" he adds.

The post also includes a photo of Tyler and Jenna's two daughters, Rosie and Junie, with their baby brother.

Much like the Joseph family, the Twenty One Pilots discography is growing with the upcoming release of the album Clancy, due out May 17. Joseph previously said that he and drummer Josh Dun planned to shoot videos for every song on the record. In an update, Joseph shares that those videos will all premiere alongside the album release.

