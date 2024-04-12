Tyler & Jenna Joseph welcome third baby

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph and his wife, Jenna, have welcomed their third baby.

Joseph writes in a social media post, "Jenna had our son. His name is Tommy."

"But like just wait for her to post about it and act all 'no way congrats,'" he adds.

The post also includes a photo of Tyler and Jenna's two daughters, Rosie and Junie, with their baby brother.

Much like the Joseph family, the Twenty One Pilots discography is growing with the upcoming release of the album Clancy, due out May 17. Joseph previously said that he and drummer Josh Dun planned to shoot videos for every song on the record. In an update, Joseph shares that those videos will all premiere alongside the album release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!