Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist, announces signature pedal

Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, has announced his own signature pedal with the company Morley.

The Tye Trujillo TruDrive Wah will be released July 1, and, as Tye says, "has a growly tone that no other pedal has."

"We are very proud to be working with Tye to develop this cool new Wah for the next generation of players," says Morley's Bill Wenzloff. "Plus, it's a bonus that this pedal sounds great with guitar as well as bass."

For more info, visit MorleyProducts.com.

Tye plays bass in his dad's former band Suicidal Tendencies, and also has his own group, OTTTO. He'll be opening for the elder Trujillo during Metallica's show Sunday in Denver, which includes Suicidal Tendencies on the bill.

