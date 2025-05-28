Two singers plus three producers equals Three Days Grace's new 'dynamic' album, ﻿'Alienation'

After introducing their revamped lineup featuring returning original frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst, Three Days Grace is readying their first album featuring both singers, titled Alienation.

The first two singles from Alienation, "Mayday" and "Apologies," preview how Gontier and Walst's voices mesh. In recording the album, the two would let the direction of the song decide which parts they would sing.

"Every one is different," drummer Neil Sanderson tells ABC Audio. "As of right now I don't think there's any songs where both guys aren't on it, but some ... [one] guy will take the lead and the other will harmonize."

Along with two singers, 3DG worked with three producers on Alienation: longtime collaborator Howard Benson, as well as newer faces in Zakk Cervini and Dan Lancaster.

"Both Zakk and Dan have worked extensively with Bring Me the Horizon, and we're big fans of ... those records," Sanderson says. "We brought in the fresh blood in those guys, but we still have Howard, who's our longtime the producer, who's taking care of all the vocals."

As for the sound of the record, Sanderson describes Alienation as "quite dynamic."

"There's lots of really heavy, modern nuances," Sanderson says. "There's also a lot of really heartfelt, classic Three Days Grace-sounding songs."

"I think it's a well-balanced album," he adds. "It's got a lot of energy to it, and it's got a heart in it."

Alienation will be released Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.