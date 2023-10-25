Two more songs? Travis Barker suggests additions to blink-182's '﻿ONE MORE TIME...﻿' album

Could we be getting even more new blink-182 music soon?

The reunited classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker just dropped their first album in over 10 years together, ONE MORE TIME..., on Friday, October 20. But a new social media post from Barker hints that the trio might be making some additions to the record.

"Wouldn't it be cool if the album had 2 more songs," Barker writes alongside the looking eyes emoji.

Barker had previously shared that blink had leftover songs from the ONE MORE TIME... sessions.

In addition to possibly releasing more music, blink is about to get real busy on the road. Their 2024 includes a just-announced U.S. tour as well as dates in Australia and New Zealand, Latin America and Europe.

