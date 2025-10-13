Two men charged in prison murder of ex-Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins

Ian Watkins of Lostprophets performs at the 2012 Heineken Jammin Festival on July 6, 2012 in Milan, Italy. (Stefania D'Alessandro/Redferns via Getty Images)

Two men have been charged for the murder of former Lostprophets singer and convicted child sex criminal Ian Watkins.

Watkins, 48, was attacked and killed Saturday at the HMP Wakefield prison in West Yorkshire, England, where he had been serving a 29-year sentence for charges including attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13.

"Detectives have charged two men with murder after the death of a prisoner at HMP Wakefield on Saturday," reads a statement on the West Yorkshire Police website. "Ian Watkins aged 48 was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning."

Watkins was previously attacked in prison in 2023.

Lostprophets formed in Wales in 1997, and scored a string of rock and alternative radio hits in the mid-2000s with singles including "Last Train Home" and "Wake Up (Make a Move)." The band broke up in 2013 following the charges against Watkins.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.