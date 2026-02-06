Twisted Sister cancels reunion tour due to frontman Dee Snider’s health

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister performs at the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras 2024 at PNC Bank Arts Center on August 30, 2024 in Holmdel, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Twisted Sister has canceled their planned 50th anniversary reunion tour.

The trek, featuring original members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, was supposed to begin in April but has been called off due to Snider’s health.

"Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister's lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows," Jay Jay and Eddie said in a statement. noting cancelations included the planned opening show April 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, as well as all summer dates. "The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks."

A separate statement detailed Snider's health issues.

“A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul,” it read. “Unbeknownst to the public (until now) Snider (70) suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain.”

"Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well," the statement continued. "He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades."

"I don’t know of any other way to rock," Snider said, according to the statement. "The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self."

"In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, 'A man’s got to know his limitations.' Sadly, Dee Snider now knows his," the statement concluded.

The trek would have marked the first time Twisted Sister toured together since 2016.

