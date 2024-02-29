Twenty One Pilots reveal title + release date of next album

Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have revealed the title and release date of their next album.

The sixth studio effort from the "Stressed Out" duo is called Clancy and will arrive May 17. It's the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy, which spawned the singles "Shy Away," "Saturday" and "The Outside."

Twenty One Pilots previously teased the arrival of new music with a video called "I Am Clancy," which recaps the mythology of Scaled and Icy and its predecessor, 2018's Trench.

Clancy is a available now to preorder. Its first single, titled "Overcompensate," will premiere Thursday, February 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

