Twenty One Pilots prep new ﻿'Clancy'﻿ song, "New Semester"

School's back in session for Twenty One Pilots.

The "Stressed Out" duo is teasing a new song called "New Semester," a track off their upcoming album, Clancy. An Instagram post published Thursday, March 21, reads, "Next Semester, next week."

The post also includes photos of Josh Dun's drum set, as well as a brief video of Twenty One Pilots performing for a crowd of yelling fans.

"New Semester" will be the second Clancy cut to be released, following lead single "Overcompensate." The follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy arrives in full on May 17.

