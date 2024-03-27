Twenty One Pilots announce ﻿'Clancy'﻿ tour + release "Next Semester" song

Twenty One Pilots have announced a world tour in support of their upcoming album, Clancy.

The North American leg kicks off August 15 in Denver and will wrap up October 12 in Minneapolis. A trip to Australia, New Zealand and Europe will follow in 2025.

Presales for the North American dates begin on Tuesday, April 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TwentyOnePilots.com.

Along with the tour news, Twenty One Pilots have premiered a new Clancy track called "Next Semester." The punky tune is available now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Clancy, the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy, arrives May 17. It also includes the lead single "Overcompensate."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.