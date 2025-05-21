Twenty One Pilots announce new album, '﻿Breach'

Twenty One Pilots have announced a new album called Breach.

The record will arrive in September, and lead single "The Contract" is set to premiere on June 12.

The news comes amid the 10th anniversary celebration for Twenty One Pilots' 2015 breakout album, Blurryface, which spawned the mega-hits "Stressed Out" and "Ride." In a video posted Tuesday marking the milestone, the duo teased, "We'll see what's next."

Breach is the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, which spawned the singles "Overcompensate," "The Craving" and "Routines in the Night."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.