Twenty One Pilots' Clancy earns biggest 'Billboard' 200 week for rock album of 2024

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have landed the biggest Billboard 200 week for any rock album released in 2024.

Clancy, the seventh studio effort from the "Stressed Out" duo, debuts at #3 with a total of 143,000 equivalent album units.

Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT and Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT took the #1 and #2 spots with 175,000 and 145,000 units, respectively. However, Clancy was the biggest album of the week in terms of traditional album sales, with a total of 113,000 copies.

Twenty One Pilots reached #1 on the Billboard 200 once, with 2015's Blurryface. 2018's Trench and 2021's Scaled and Icy also debuted in the top 10.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Clancy in August.

