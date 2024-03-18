Twenty One Pilots making videos for every '﻿Clancy﻿' song

Get ready for Clancy, the visual album.

Tyler Joseph has announced that every song off the upcoming Twenty One Pilots record will get its own video.

"I don't like visualizers or official audios," Joseph writes in a social media post. "So we are shooting a music video for every song on Clancy."

"Some of them lower budget DIY types," he adds. "We have 8 done right now, 6 to go (13 tracks but one has two versions, so 14 total). Actually, 1 I don't like so we're reshooting. So 7 more."

Clancy, the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy, is due out May 17. Lead single "Overcompensate" is out now, along with its video.

