Twenty One Pilots launch US '﻿Clancy﻿' tour Thursday: "I think it's gonna be my favorite tour"

Fueled by Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots are taking flight once more.

The "Stressed Out" duo will launch a U.S. arena tour Thursday in Denver. The outing will support their new album, Clancy.

"We've been working on this show for a long time, a lot of people have," says drummer Josh Dun. "I think it's gonna be my favorite tour that we've done."

The tour will conclude Oct. 12 in Minneapolis. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TwentyOnePilots.com.

Clancy, the seventh Twenty One Pilots album, dropped in May and includes the single "Overcompensate." Every song on the album is accompanied by a video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!