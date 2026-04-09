Twenty One Pilots premiere 'Drag Path' live video

Twenty One Pilots have premiered a new live video for "Drag Path."

The performance was recorded during the "Stressed Out" band's set at the March Madness Music Festival's AT&T Block Party on April 3. It begins with frontman Tyler Joseph on piano before switching over to bass halfway through the song.

You can watch the live "Drag Path" video on YouTube.

"Drag Path" was originally exclusive to the Digital Remains deluxe edition of Twenty One Pilots' latest album, 2025's Breach. While the deluxe was only available for a limited time via the Twenty One Pilots website, "Drag Path" still went viral, leading to the official release of the song in February.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a European tour in June, and will be back in the U.S. in September to play the Shaky Knees and Oceans Calling festivals.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.