Twenty One Pilots headlining 2026 Shaky Knees festival

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Twenty One Pilots are headlining the 2026 Shaky Knees Music Festival, taking place Sept. 18-20 in Atlanta.

The Strokes and Gorillaz also lead the bill, while the rest of the lineup includes Turnstile, Pierce the Veil, Fontaines D.C., LCD Soundsystem, Pavement, The Prodigy, Geese, Modest Mouse, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Wolf Alice, Coheed and Cambria, Jet, OK Go and Violet Grohl.

You can sign up now for a presale happening Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, after which any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.