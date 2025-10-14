Twenty One Pilots, The Cure to headline 2026 Electric Castle festival in Transylvania

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs at TQL Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots and The Cure are headed to the land of Dracula to headline the 2026 Electric Castle festival.

The four-day event takes place July 16-19 at the Bánffy Castle in the Transylvania region of Romania.

The full lineup has yet to be revealed, but you can get tickets now via ElectricCastle.ro.

Twenty One Pilots previously performed at Electric Castle in 2022, and opened their set with a mash-up of their hit "Heathens" and the Stranger Things theme song.

