We now know exactly when Twenty One Pilots' Breach will be breaching our ear drums.

The "Stressed Out" duo's latest album will be released Sept. 12. A week later, they'll launch a U.S. tour Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Breach is the follow-up to 2024's Clancy. It includes the lead single "The Contract," which premiered in June.

Frontman Tyler Joseph revealed the full Breach track list in an Instagram video Tuesday.

