Turnstile shares statement on Grammy wins: 'We are very grateful to be here'

Turnstile has shared a statement regarding the band's two Grammy wins Sunday.

The hardcore outfit took home best rock album for NEVER ENOUGH and best metal performance for "BIRDS." They were also nominated in the best rock song and best alternative music performance categories.

"We never thought we'd be in these rooms, but we are very grateful to be here," Turnstile writes in a Facebook post. "This band has never been about the individual, but rather about a collective searching for a common thread in a world where those threads are being hidden from us. The world likes to tell us who we are and what we're not, but the truth is we belong to nothing and we belong to everyone."

"We're existing in a time of heightened state violence," the post continues "We are watching people be pushed out of their homes here in America, in Palestine, in Sudan, in Iran, everywhere, as if they don't belong to them. As if we don't belong to each other. Music is a vehicle for voices that are buried, that are searching, that are alien. Turnstile has always existed as an alien thing."

Turnstile concludes the statement by thanking "our family, our friends, our partners, our peers for continuing to shape us and give us sense of belonging," as well as their fans, team and their hometown of Baltimore.

"Thank you to everyone who has allowed this band to be a mirror for this community," Turnstile says.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.