Turnstile performs with Hayley Williams at '﻿NEVER ENOUGH'﻿ album release show

By Josh Johnson

Turnstile celebrated the release of their much-anticipated new album, NEVER ENOUGH, with a show in New York City Thursday, which featured a surprise appearance from Hayley Williams.

The Paramore frontwoman joined the hardcore outfit onstage to perform the NEVER ENOUGH track "SEEIN' STARS," which features Williams' vocals on the studio version.

Also on Thursday, Turnstile premiered their NEVER ENOUGH visual album at NYC's Tribeca Festival. Williams showed up to the premiere, as well.

NEVER ENOUGH, the follow-up to Turnstile's 2021 breakout album GLOW ON, is out now. The NEVER ENOUGH visual album is currently showing in theaters.

