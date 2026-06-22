Trouble's coming: Royal Blood teases new music

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr performs during Tramlines Festival 2021 at Hillsborough Park on July 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It appears Royal Blood is getting ready to emerge from "Out of the Black."

The "Figure It Out" duo, which hasn't performed live in nearly two years, has posted video on Instagram teasing new music.

The video features a close-up of frontman Mike Kerr rocking a bass riff. In the caption, Royal Blood encourages you to sign up for their mailing list.

Royal Blood has been quiet since wrapping a world tour in support of their latest album, 2023's Back to the Water Below, in 2024. In 2025, they shared a post saying they'd been taking a break to spend time with friends and family.

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