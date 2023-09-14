Trivium's Matt Heafy premieres video for Ibaraki song "Jigoku Dayū"

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has premiered the video for "Jigoku Dayū," a track he recorded with his black metal side project, Ibaraki.

"Jigoku Dayū" is a reference to the famed figure in Japanese folklore aka Hell Courtesan.

"When I first witnessed the original classic Japanese painting of Jigoku Dayū, I was mesmerized; then I read the story," Heafy shares. "The story is one that still haunts me to this day: a woman captured, enslaved, and forced into a world of servitude. The kimono she forged for herself depicted all the scenes of hell -- a metaphor of the prison she now lived in."

You can watch the "Jigoku Dayū" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Jigoku Dayū" appears on the debut Ibaraki album, Rashomon, which was released in 2022 and also includes a collaboration with My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way.

The most recent Trivium album is 2021's In the Court of the Dragon.

