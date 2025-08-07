Trivium unleashes new song 'Bury Me with My Screams' off upcoming EP

Roadrunner Records
By Josh Johnson

Trivium has premiered a new single called "Bury Me with My Screams."

The track will appear on an upcoming EP called Struck Dead, which will drop on Halloween, Oct. 31. It follows Trivium's most recent album, 2021's In the Court of the Dragon.

"[Frontman] Matt [Heafy] poured a lot of his personal struggles from the past year into the music, and we used the writing process as a cathartic release," says bassist Paolo Gregoletto. "Those sessions evolved into a three-song EP that we're incredibly proud of."

Trivium plans to debut "Bury Me with My Screams" during their set at England's Bloodstock festival on Friday. In the meantime, you can watch the video for "Bury Me with My Screams" on YouTube.

Trivium will launch a U.S. headlining tour also on Halloween night in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Here's the Struck Dead track list:
"Bury Me With My Screams"
"Struck Dead (Pain Is Easier to Remember)"
"Six Walls Surround Me"

