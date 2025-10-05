Trivium parts ways with drummer Alex Bent

Trivium has parted ways with drummer Alex Bent.

Bent, who joined the metal outfit in 2016, writes in an Instagram post, "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past 9 years with Trivium — filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me."

"I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know Trivium will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support," Bent continues. "While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician."

"I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways," he writes. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

Trivium adds that they wish Bent "success on his future endeavors as he exits the band."

Bent played on the last three Trivium records: 2017's The Sin and the Sentence, 2020's What the Dead Men Say and 2021's In the Court of the Dragon. They're set to release a new EP, Struck Dead, on Halloween, Oct. 31. They'll launch a U.S. tour that same day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Trivium played their first show with their new drummer, Greyson Nekrutman, Saturday at the Aftershock festival. Nekrutman has also played with Sepultura and Suicidal Tendencies.

