Trivium feels 'in good spirits' amid drummer shake-up

Corey Beaulieu and Matt Heafy of Trivium perform in concert at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Mariano Regidor/WireImage)

On Friday, Trivium announced that drummer Alex Bent had left the band after a nine-year run with the metal outfit. Speaking with ABC Audio, guitarist Corey Beaulieu says that Bent's departure "definitely was not something we were expecting."

"But it's like, when s*** happens, you just gotta kind of buckle down and figure the s*** out," Beaulieu says.

For Trivium, that meant finding a new drummer to play with them for their set at the Aftershock festival on Saturday. They recruited Greyson Nekrutman of Sepultura, who Beaulieu says was one of Trivium's top choices for the gig.

"I think when we called him, he was on a drum clinic tour in Canada," Beaulieu recalls. "He was like, 'Yeah, I'm available, I'll start learning the songs.' And then we had, like, two days of rehearsal and we played Aftershock."

"It was a pretty intense couple days trying to get up to speed," he continues. "Luckily he's such a great drummer that we were able to pull it off."

Nekrutman will continue playing with Trivium for their U.S. tour, which kicks off Oct. 31 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but will return to Sepultura for their 2026 tour. Having Nekrutman manning the kit in the meantime, though, allows Trivium to "observe the landscape of drummers and potential good fits" for a permanent replacement, Beaulieu says.

"It's [an] unexpected end of our year, but we're kind of running with it and figuring out the best positive outcome for the band moving forward," Beaulieu says. "So we're all in good spirits over here."

Trivium is also releasing a new EP, Struck Dead, on Oct. 31.

