Trivium & Bullet for My Valentine announce North America Poisoned Ascendancy tour

Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine have announced the North American leg of their 2025 Poisoned Ascendency tour.

The joint outing launches March 30 in Vancouver and wraps up May 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina. It follows the previously announced European leg, which kicks off in January.

As its name suggests, the Poisoned Ascendancy tour will feature full-album performances of Trivium and BFMV's respective 2005 albums, Ascendancy and The Poison, in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries.

"This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9am at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts," says Trivium. "It's for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it's for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they've gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands."

Tickets to the North American dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales are underway now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Trivium.org or BulletforMyValentine.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.