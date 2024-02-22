Trivium & Bullet for My Valentine announce co-headlining Poisoned Ascendancy UK tour

Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine are indeed hitting the road together.

The two metal bands have announced the Poisoned Ascendancy tour, which will launch in the U.K. in January 2025. The joint trek will celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversaries of Trivium and Bullet's respective 2005 albums, Ascendancy and The Poison.

Ahead of the announcement, Trivium and Bullet had posted the Ascendancy and The Poison album artwork on social media, leading to speculation that they were teasing a co-headlining anniversary tour.

The Poisoned Ascendancy tour will feature full album performances of Ascendancy and The Poison each night. So far, only U.K. dates have been announced.

The co-headlining anniversary tour seems to be a trend in metal lately. As previously reported, Mastodon and Lamb of God are teaming up for a live run in July in honor of their respective 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake, turning 20.

