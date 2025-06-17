Trivium announces fall US tour

Trivium has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing kicks off Halloween night in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and concludes Dec. 14 in Trivium's hometown of Orlando, Florida. The bill also includes Jinjer and Heriot.

"We couldn't be more excited to finally bring this monstrous tour to life — Trivium headlining this fall across North America with the unstoppable force of Jinjer and the crushing energy of Heriot," says frontman Matt Heafy. "Every night is going to be an absolute onslaught of riffs, sweat, and connection with our fans. This lineup represents the present and future of heavy music, and we're honored to share the stage with such ferocious talent. See you in the pit."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Trivium.org.

Trivium's most recent album is 2021's In the Court of the Dragon.

