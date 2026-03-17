Trent Reznor clarifies comments on future Nine Inch Nails touring plans

Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails performs at Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen on July 5, 2025 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Didier Messens/Redferns)

Trent Reznor has clarified his comments regarding Nine Inch Nails' future touring plans.

As previously reported, Reznor told the crowd at a show in February in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "I don't know if we're gonna be touring anymore after this."

At NIN's concert in Sacramento, California, on Monday, Reznor explained that his initial comments were referring specifically to the band's Peel It Back tour and not Nine Inch Nails altogether.

"What I said was, this is the last show of this tour," Reznor said, as seen in fan-shot video. "We don't have any shows booked, and we don't have any plans to book any shows any time in the future so far."

"That doesn't mean we may not tour again, we may tour again," he continued. "I never said we were intentionally stopping, and I never meant that."

Reznor also said that new Nine Inch Nails music is in the works.

The Sacramento show marked the last concert on the Peel It Back tour. Their only other scheduled upcoming show is a set at Coachella in April alongside collaborator Boys Noize.

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