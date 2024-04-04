Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross tease next Nine Inch Nails album & With Teeth company

A lot is going on in the world of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

In a new interview with GQ, the duo shares that they're beginning work on a new Nine Inch Nails album. They also announce that they're launching a company called With Teeth, which will produce films, clothing lines, a collaboration with the video game company Epic Films and their own music festival.

Speaking about the album, Reznor explains that his prolific scoring projects with Ross "managed to make Nine Inch Nails feel way more exciting than it had been in the past few years. I'd kind of let it atrophy a bit in my mind for a variety of reasons."

"I do feel excited about starting on the next record," Ross said. "I think we're in a place now where we kind of have an idea."

The most recent NIN releases are 2020's ambient Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts records. They also put out a trilogy of records -- Not the Actual Events, Add Violence and Bad Witch -- between 2016 and 2018.

With Teeth, meanwhile, finds Reznor and Ross "working on homegrown IP around Nine Inch Nails, stories we could tell, and we're working on developing those in a way that are not what you think they'd be." A planned music festival will feature their "debut as performing as composers along with a roster of other interesting people."

With Teeth is expected to officially launch later in 2024.

