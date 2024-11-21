Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross collaborate with Omar Apollo on new ﻿'Queer' song

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have linked up with musician Omar Apollo on a new song recorded for the upcoming film Queer.

The track is called "Te Maldigo" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Reznor and Ross also composed the score for Queer, marking the Nine Inch Nails duo's third collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino, following Bones and All and Challengers.

Queer hits theaters Nov. 27. Its trailer features Sinéad O'Connor's cover of Nirvana's "All Apologies."

In related news, Ross was a winner at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which took place Wednesday. His work on the series Shōgun earned the Score - TV Show/Limited Series prize.

