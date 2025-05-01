Trent Reznor among winners of ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor is among the winners of the ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, presented by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman was honored with the film score of the year prize for his work on the tennis drama Challengers. He composed the score alongside his collaborator and NIN bandmate Atticus Ross.

The Challengers score previously won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award, and was nominated for a Grammy.

In addition to bringing in more awards for his film soundtracks, Reznor is prepping for Nine Inch Nails' world Peel It Back tour, which comes to the U.S. in August. NIN is also providing the music for the upcoming movie Tron: Ares.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!