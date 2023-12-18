YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ruby Franke, a mother of six who ran a once-popular YouTube channel focused on parenting, pleaded guilty Monday to child abuse charges, according to multiple reports.

Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse as part of a deal that saw two additional counts dropped, KUTV reported. She entered her plea in court, saying that she was “with my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty,” according to The Associated Press.

The law firm representing Franke, Winward Law, earlier signaled her intent to plead guilty. In a statement obtained by KSL-TV, attorneys said Franke was influenced by relationship counselor, Jodi Hildebrandt, who gave her “a distorted sense of morality.”

“During Ruby Franke’s incarceration in Washington County jail over the past few months, she has actively engaged in an introspection that has allowed her to reset her moral compass and understand the full weight of her actions,” the statement read. “Ms. Franke is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration.”

Franke ran the YouTube channel “8 Passengers.” She was arrested and charged with child abuse earlier this year after one of her children escaped through the window of a home owned by Hildebrandt in August and asked a neighbor for help, according to KTVX and the AP.

The emaciated child had duct tape on their ankles and wrists and asked for food and water. In a 911 call released by police, the man said the child was “obviously covered in wounds,” the AP reported.

Franke’s four youngest children have since been taken into state custody. Hildebrandt has also been charged for her alleged part in the abuse, KSL reported.

Franke will face sentencing on Feb. 20, according to KUTV.

