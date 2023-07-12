‘You gotta be kitten me’: Homeowner discovers bobcat kitten in attic, mother in bathroom

Homeowner discovers bobcat kitten in attic, mother in bathroom A homeowner in Scottsdale, Arizona got a couple of surprise visits from a bobcat and her kitten last month. (Arizona Game & Fish Department/Arizona Game & Fish Department)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A homeowner in Scottsdale, Arizona got a couple of surprise visits from a bobcat and her kitten last month.

In a statement on Facebook and Twitter, Arizona Game & Fish Department said that on June 8, a homeowner in Scottsdale heard some odd noises in the attic. When they went to check it out, they found a bobcat kitten.

Apparently, the house’s roof had some damage recently that allowed the mother bobcat to gain access but she was not there when the kitten was found. The homeowner captured the kitten, which was taken in by the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Arizona Game & Fish Department said.

Later that day, the same homeowner got another surprise. The mother bobcat was found in their bathroom. Arizona Game & Fish Department officers and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center went to the house to assist.

“A little bit later, the husband went to go use the restroom and opened up the door that was a little bit cracked,” Kim Carr with the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center said, according to the news outlet. “To his amazement, there was an adult bobcat sitting there, staring at him.”

The officers were met with two golden eyes staring at them from the shower, KTVK reported. Eventually, the officers captured the bobcat safely and were able to remove it from the house.

The mother bobcat was reunited with her baby. They were both released back into the wild, according to the news outlet.