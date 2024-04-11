‘Yellowstone’ spinoff actor Cole Brings Plenty death investigation indicates no foul play

Cole Brings Plenty: The "1923" actor, who had been missing for nearly a week, was found dead on April 5 in a wooded area in Kansas. He was 27. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that there is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty, an actor who had a part in the show “1923,” a spin-off of the “Yellowstone” TV series.

Brings Plenty, 27, who was from Lawrence, Kansas, was reported missing by his family after an alleged domestic violence incident on March 31 at an apartment where he was staying, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police said they responded early that Sunday to reports of a female victim screaming for help at the apartment. Brings Plenty fled before police arrived, according to the Star.

Police then asked for the public’s help in finding Brings Plenty, who was wanted on charges related to the incident.

On Friday, deputies were called to investigate an unoccupied vehicle and found Brings Plenty’s body in a wooded area nearby, according to KMBC-TV.

No other information from police or deputies was available Wednesday, including any information on a cause of death, according to the Star.

Brings Plenty played a Native American sheepherder named Pete Plenty Clouds in the TV show “1923,” a prequel to the show “Yellowstone.” His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, stars in “Yellowstone.”

Joe Brings Plenty Sr., Cole’s father, said on social media following his son’s death that his family asks for privacy as they process their grief and figure out how to move forward.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole,” Joe Brings Plenty said.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas,” he said. “I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

