‘World’s Cheapest Home’ for sale for only $1

PONTIAC, Mich. — Start digging through the couch cushions. For what you find there you can own a house in Pontiac, Michigan.

A Zillow listing has the single-family home with two bedrooms and one bathroom on Ypsilanti Avenue for the bargain basement price of $1, but says potential owners can “unleash your inner DIY guru.”

Some of the highlights, if you can call them that, include “overgrown shrubbery,” “open floor plan” and “exotic weeds” that are part of “the real estate adventure of a lifetime.”

There’s also the “avant-garde ‘floor hole’” and some of the interior walls are missing the sheetrock, exposing the studs and exterior walls, according to the listing.

There is a deadline for this mind-boggling 724 sqft. property originally built in 1956 — Aug. 23, at 10 a.m.

In addition to the $1 price tag, the taxes are listed at about $769.

For more information, you can contact the agent via Zillow.