Woman overcharged $1,000 for Subway sandwiches sees refund come in a fist full of cash

A woman who was charged more than $1,000 for a Subway sandwich order says she has finally gotten her refund, and it came as a handful of cash.

Letitia Bishop’s debit card was charged $1,021.50 for an order of sandwiches she placed at a Subway restaurant located in a Columbus, Ohio, gas station on Jan. 5.

Since she discovered the mistake, she has been trying to get the overcharge debited back to her bank account with no luck, ABC 6 first reported.

“When I arrived there [at the location] to actually pick up my food [on Jan. 5], the Subway workers basically told me that there was no way to instantly credit me back, and I’d have to talk to Subway’s guest care online to do so,” Bishop told Fox Business. “It’s been pretty difficult to actually get a hold of anybody through Subway at all.”

Bishop said she tried going back to the Subway in the Thornton Oil station to get the overcharge corrected, but the business had closed. Bishop contacted her bank, Huntington Bank, and Thorntons trying to get her refund with no luck for seven weeks.

Bishop said she had several overdrafts at the bank due to the unexpected $1,000 withdrawal.

Bishop filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau in Connecticut, where Subway’s headquarters are located and she was then contacted about a refund over the past weekend, according to Fox.

Subway put her in touch with the regional manager for Thorntons, then, according to Bishop, the regional manager said there was a portal online to arrange the refund but that they had never used it before, so they would prefer to give her the cash in person at the gas station.

“She basically counted all this money,” Bishop said of the regional manager, adding: “She gave us this cash and made us sign a copy of this receipt.”

While Bishop finally got her refund, she hit yet another snag in using the money.

When Bishop went to the bank to deposit the money, the funds were placed on hold, meaning she couldn’t immediately access them to settle any outstanding bills.

“I just honestly don’t have the emotional space to deal with this because literally it’s stressing me out so much,” Bishop said. The funds were set to clear on Monday afternoon.

Neither Thorntons, Subway, nor Huntington Bank immediately responded to requests for comment from Business Insider.

