Woman dies in car crash involving deer, 5 days after giving birth to twins

An Indiana woman was killed in an automobile crash involving a deer on Saturday, five days after giving birth to twins, authorities said.

Cheyenne Nicole Sears, 25, of Spencer, a first-time mother, was killed in the crash, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred on State Road 67 near Paragon. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a 2008 Pontiac G5 struck the deer while driving northbound. The impact of the collision hurled the animal into the southbound lane and into the windshield of a Chevy Blazer.

Sears was a passenger in the Blazer and was killed, deputies said.

The 55-year-old driver of the Blazer was airlifted to an area hospital, and a juvenile passenger in the rear seat was also hospitalized. No one in the Pontiac was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

“There’s no way you can predict it,” Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers told WXIN. “No way you can prevent it. It’s just an unfortunate, tragic accident.

“Any fatal crash is tragic. But just the circumstances surrounding this is making it even more for the community.”

According to her obituary, Sears was the assistant director of Health Services at The Springs in Mooresville.

“This was the perfect job for her because of how much she loved and cared for people. She prided herself on being a ‘fixer,’ meaning she was driven to make the lives of those around her better and more comfortable,” her obituary read. “Cheyenne was soft-spoken, very forgiving, and had an all-around beautiful soul. She invested in people and loved helping them change their life for the better.”

Shane Nevers, the Division Vice President of Operations for Trilogy Health Services, said that Sears began as a floor nurse with the company before advancing to a leadership position.

“She is the epitome of the nurse that you would want your mom, dad, grandma, or grandpa being taken care of,” he said. “She was fun, energetic, her joy and her positivity was just infectious.

“She was so excited, beyond excited, you know, to be a new mom. You could just see the joy and the happiness that was once at the campus, now in a different role of being a mom.”

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” Robert Nash, a cousin, said in a social media post. “Her babies will never get the chance to know the incredible mother she already was.”

Sears married her husband, Coty Sears, on Dec. 8, 2022. Coty Sears said in a social media post that his “hurt is so unreal.”

“I wasn’t supposed to do this alone,” he wrote.

Cheyenne Sears’ coworkers and friends have started a fundraiser for her family and have already raised more than $55,000.

