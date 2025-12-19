Woman dies after falling from abandoned building used in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’

Woman dies after falling from building Police told WSB that the woman and her friends were exploring the building, which was used as a filming location for Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died while she and friends explored an abandoned building in Georgia that was used as part of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Police from DeKalb County and Emory University were called to the location around 1:30 a.m. Friday, WSB reported.

The woman was not identified, other than DeKalb County Police saying that she was in her late teens to early 20s. Police said she fell from the five-story building.

It is not known how many people were there, but a parent said that she got a call from her son, who told her he was in trouble. The parent, who was not identified, said her son was part of a group that liked to explore abandoned places.

Emory University Police are the lead investigators.

The building is owned by Emory University and was the Georgia Mental Health Institute, purchased by the school in the 1990s.

It was the Hawkins Lab in the hit Netflix series.

