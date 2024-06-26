Woman charged with murder after 2 children found dead inside a house in New Jersey, police say A woman is facing multiple charges after her children were found dead inside a house in Lakewood, New Jersey. (Артем Константин)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A woman is facing multiple charges after her children were found dead inside a house in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Naomi Elkins, 27, has been charged with two counts of Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, in connection with the deaths of her children Tuesday.

Lakewood Police Department officers were called out to a house just before 5 p.m. First responders were already there trying to save two children, according to WPIX. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors said that the children, ages 1 and 3, had been stabbed and were drowned, WPIX reported.

Further investigation found that Elkins was allegedly responsible for the deaths, prosecutors said. She was eventually arrested.





© 2024 Cox Media Group