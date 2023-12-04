Woman accused of stabbing husband who complained about her ‘reckless driving’

Charged: File photo. An Arkansas woman is accused of stabbing her husband after he allegedly complained about her "reckless driving manner." (Bilanol/iStock )

JONESBORO, Ark. — An Arkansas woman is accused of stabbing her husband multiple times after he allegedly criticized her “reckless driving,” authorities said.

Adriana Nickole Campbell, 18, of Jonesboro, was arrested on Thursday and with charged first-degree domestic battering, according to Craighead County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of an alleged stabbing in Jonesboro, KAIT-TV reported. Officers entering the residence found the victim sitting on a sofa and bleeding from his left leg.

“Officers also observed a cut to the lower portion of the victim’s abdomen, which officers stated had part of his intestine coming through the open wound,” Detective Paul Williams said in a probable cause affidavit.

The victim allegedly told investigators that his wife had stabbed him with a knife as they argued about her “reckless driving manner,” according to the television station.

“Once they arrived home, Campbell obtained a knife and began to ‘key’ their vehicle parked in front of their apartment,” the affidavit stated. “When (the) victim confronted her at the car to get her to stop, Campbell turned on him and stabbed him multiple times with the knife.”

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, KAIT reported.

Officers confiscated a black folding knife and took Campbell to the police station for questioning.

“During the interview, Campbell admitted to having stabbed the victim with a black-handled knife,” the affidavit stated. “But (she) stated that she could not recall the events of the stabbing as she had ‘blacked out’ during that time.”

Campbell reportedly told detectives that the victim had thrown her to the ground two times before punching and kicking her, KAIT reported.

According to court documents, a female officer found no “observable injury” to Campbell’s body.

Detectives added that Campbell allegedly stated during her interview “that she knows she should not have done it,” according to the television station.

Campbell was booked into the Craighead County Jail, online records show. She is scheduled to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court on Jan. 24, 2024, the Jonesboro Sun reported.