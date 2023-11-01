Woman accused of poisoning her boyfriend to death for inheritance A woman is facing charges after her boyfriend was poisoned and died after he received a large inheritance in Minot, North Dakota. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MINOT, N.D. — A woman is facing charges after her boyfriend was poisoned and died after he received a large inheritance in Minot, North Dakota.

Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, was charged with murder on Monday in connection with the death of her boyfriend of 10 years, Steven Edward Riley Jr., 51, on Sept. 5, according to the New York Times.

Riley got sick when he met with a lawyer on Sept. 3 to get money from an inheritance, according to The Associated Press. Kenoyer called 911 on Sept. 4. Riley was found unresponsive by paramedics. He was taken to the hospital and died the following day.

Riley was reportedly planning to break up with Kenoyer after receiving the money, the AP reported.

Minot Police Department said an autopsy determined that Riley’s cause of death was poisoning. According to an affidavit obtained by the Times, Riley’s friends believed that Kenoyer allegedly used antifreeze.

Investigators believe that Kenoyer was financially motivated to murder Riley.

Kenoyer allegedly told investigators that “she was entitled to some of Riley’s inheritance as his common-law wife and planned to split the money, which she estimated to be about $30 million, with his son,” according to court records obtained by the AP.

“This case was extremely complex,” Investigations Commander Capt. Dale Plessas said. “Thank you to everyone who provided us with information that helped our investigators piece this together.”

Kenoyer has been charged with AA felony murder, according to the AP.