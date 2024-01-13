Woman accused of claiming child had cancer to collect donations

Pamela Reed.

Pamela Reed: Pamela Reed was charged with theft by deception. (Noble County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio woman is accused of falsely claiming that her daughter had cancer and collecting thousands of dollars in donations, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Reed, 41, of Pleasant City, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with one count of theft by deception, fourth-degree felony.

An investigation began on Jan. 4, when the sheriff’s office and Noble County

Children’s Services received information about a local child who had been publicly portrayed to be fighting cancer, WTRF-TV reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, several local organizations had participated in fundraising efforts and had donated money to help the family offset medical expenses. Deputies and officials from Children’s Services were able to confirm that the girl did not have cancer, WHIO-TV reported.

One local organization had donated approximately $8,000 to Reed’s family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that during an interview with Reed, the suspect allegedly admitted that she had exaggerated and fabricated medical conditions to receive cash from local organizations, the sheriff’s office said.

Noble County Court Judge Jennifer Arnold set Reed’s bail at $50,000, WTRF reported.

“We are extremely proud of the Children’s Services staff along with law enforcement collaborative efforts to quickly act (the) for safety (of) these children,” Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells, the director of the Department of Job and Family Services, said in a joint statement. “Child abuse and neglect isn’t always cut and dry, cookie-cutter scenarios. If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn’t quite right, don’t hesitate, make the report. The grit and devotion of this team is inspiring.”



