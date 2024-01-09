Woman accused of beating poodle to death with frying pan

Accused: Shacoria Pulliam is accused of beating a dog with a frying pan. The poodle's decomposing remains were found three days after the alleged attack. (Broward County Sheriff's Office )

A South Florida woman is accused of fatally beating a poodle with a frying pan, authorities said.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Shacoria Pulliam, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Saturday and faces a felony charge of animal cruelty causing death.

A witness told police that they found the decomposing body of Snowball, a “small mixed poodle breed,” in the trash on Sept. 1, WPLG-TV reported.

The witness, who lives with the suspect, told officers with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department that on Aug. 28, he allegedly saw Pulliam “yelling and screaming” at the poodle, and then punching her in the head and body, according to an arrest report.

The witness said he stepped in to stop the attack and put the dog in her crate, WPLG reported.

According to the arrest report, the witness said that later that evening, he allegedly saw Pulliam striking the animal with a frying pan before kicking her out of the house, the television station reported.

On Sept. 1, Pulliam’s roommate discovered the dog’s decomposed body in a trash can near their apartment, WPLG reported. A necropsy determined that Snowball died of blunt force trauma.

Pulliam is being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach. Bail was set at $25,000, online records show.

