‘Why is this happening:’ Influencer announces death of her 15-month-old son

Travel influencer Christine Tran Ferguson announced the death of her 15-month-old son, Asher, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“You’re 15 months today my little angel. Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I’ve ever known,” Tran Ferguson began her post.

She detailed the pain that she and her husband, Ryan Ferguson, are experiencing over the baby’s death, but did not say how Asher died, People reported.

“My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces,” Tran Ferguson wrote in the post. “I will never understand why. Nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms.

“Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Every day has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you.”

Earlier this month, the blogger behind Tour de Lust asked for prayers and revealed her son was “fighting for his life in the ICU,” People reported.

Asher was born on April 20, 2022, nine years to the day that the couple first met.